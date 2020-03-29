In a Show of Communal Solidarity, Muslims Help Perform Last Rites of Hindu Neighbour in Bulandshahr

Lucknow: Setting a beautiful example of communal harmony and brotherhood in the wake of coronavirus crisis in the country, several Muslim youths came together for their Hindu neighbour's last rites in Bulandshehar district's Anand Vihar area.

At a time when the entire country has been uniting to wage a war against the novel coronavirus threat, the men set a precedence by not only taking out the 'Antim-Yatra' of the deceased, Ravi Shankar, but also performed the last rites when the latter's relatives failed to turn up because of the 21-day lockdown in the country.

Ravi Shankar, who died on Saturday, was battling cancer and was not keeping well since quite some time.

Speaking to the media, Shankar's son Pramod said, "All our Muslim neighbours helped us with the last rites, everyone was very supportive. We are four siblings, our two sisters have been married while me and my brother are left to take care of the family.”

After the relatives of the family failed to turn up because of the nationwide lockdown, the Muslim neighbours came forward and decided to help the family with the last rites. They not only took out the ‘Antim-Yatra’ while chanting ‘Ram-Nam Satya Hai’, but also performed the last rites of Ravi Shankar as per proper Hindu rituals.

The incident has become the focal talking point of Bulandshehar district which has otherwise been in the news many a times due to incidents of communal tension.

One of the neighbours, Mohammad Zubair told News18, “Ravi Shankar was our neighbor and had expired two days back, after which we decided to help his family. All the Muslims from the locality gathered and brought his body for cremation. After all, humanity is above anything else.”

The neighbours have also assured the family of all possible help during the lockdown period.

As per the latest data, Uttar Pradesh has so far counted 65 people who tested positive for COVID-19 with an increase of 14 new patients on Saturday.

The total number of positive cases includes 27 from Noida, 10 from Agra, 5 each from Ghaziabad and Meerut, 8 from Lucknow, 2 from Varanasi, 1 each from Moradabad, Lakhimpur Kheri and Kanpur, 2 from Pilibhit, 1 from Shamli, 1 from Jaunpur and 1 from Baghpat.

Around 147 suspected people have been admitted in various hospitals.

