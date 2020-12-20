In a 'Sudden' Visit, PM Modi Arrives at Delhi's Gurdwara Rakabganj 'without Cops, Traffic Barriers'

In a "sudden" visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning went to Delhi's Gurdwara Rakabganj and bowed his head. He paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice, an official said.

He further said that there was also no police bandobast or traffic barriers to the common man during this visit.

On Saturday, PM Modi paid rich tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 'Shaheedi Diwas' and recalled his vision for a just and inclusive society.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth guru, was born in 1621 and was martyred in 1675 in Delhi. "Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society," Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also tweeted his tributes to the Sikh Guru in Punjabi.