Protesting Telangana Transport Worker Hangs Self Hours after Another Employee Attempts Suicide

New Delhi: As protests by transport department employees intensified in Telangana, another person ended his life late on Sunday evening.

Sudarshan Reddy, a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employee working at Ranigunj depot in Secunderabad, hanged himself at his residence. According to reports, no suicide note has been found.

Hours before his death, a TSRTC worker had attempted suicide as the strike against the state government entered its ninth day.

Ravi, a TSRTC worker from Narsampet in Warangal district, had attempted to immolate himself by pouring petrol over his body. However, police and union workers reportedly prevented him from setting himself ablaze.

Earlier in the day, D Srinivas Reddy, a bus driver who set himself afire reportedly in protest against the government for not acceding to the demands of the striking employees, succumbed to his burn injuries at a hospital in Khammam.

The Telangana High Court will hear the case of the TSRTC strike on October 15. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has ruled out talks with the striking employees. The ninth day of the strike on Sunday witnessed an increase in unrest among striking workers.

The Congress, BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and others have attacked the state government for not doing enough to look into the grievances of the employees. Opposition parties have also sought compensation for families of the victims.

Meanwhile, Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGO) who met the CM, criticised union leaders for not approaching talks. They also appealed to TSRTC workers to desist from taking extreme steps. The state government also issued a notification to recruit drivers, conductors, electricians, 'shramiks' and other staffs on a temporary basis to keep transport running.

