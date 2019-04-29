In a Veiled Attack on Sonia Gandhi, Kangana Ranaut Says ‘We Were Earlier Slaves of Italian Govt’

Renowned actor Kangana Ranaut took potshots on Congress after casting her vote in Mumbai on Monday. She alleged that all the previous Congress governments kept the country poor and urged people to ‘vote for India’.Ranaut went on to say that India is truly independent today, free from the ‘rule of an Italian government’. The actress used the word 'Italian' in reference to Sonia Gandhi, who has her roots in Italy, and led the Congress for nearly two decades.The Manikarnika actor who calls herself a nationalist, said after casting her vote, “I feel India is gaining its independence in the real sense of the term today. Because before this, we were servants of Mughal, British and Italian governments. So please exercise your right and vote.”In a no-holds-barred attack on Congress, she said, “Till Congress was in power, the country was in an abyss never seen before- from poverty, pollution, to rapes. So, one should go in large numbers and vote for India,” she told reporters.The actor in the past has shown support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has expressed her admiration over his leadership abilities.The actress last appeared in Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi. The film on the life of Rani Laxmibai saw Kangana stepping into the shoes of Manikarnika.She will be next seen in the biopic of late politician Jayalalitha playing the titular role.(With IANS inputs)