English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In a Veiled Attack on Sonia Gandhi, Kangana Ranaut Says ‘We Were Earlier Slaves of Italian Govt’
Kangana Ranaut alleged that all the previous Congress governments kept the country poor and urged people to ‘vote for India’.
Kangana Ranaut after casting her vote on Monday.
Loading...
New Delhi: Renowned actor Kangana Ranaut took potshots on Congress after casting her vote in Mumbai on Monday. She alleged that all the previous Congress governments kept the country poor and urged people to ‘vote for India’.
Ranaut went on to say that India is truly independent today, free from the ‘rule of an Italian government’. The actress used the word 'Italian' in reference to Sonia Gandhi, who has her roots in Italy, and led the Congress for nearly two decades.
The Manikarnika actor who calls herself a nationalist, said after casting her vote, “I feel India is gaining its independence in the real sense of the term today. Because before this, we were servants of Mughal, British and Italian governments. So please exercise your right and vote.”
In a no-holds-barred attack on Congress, she said, “Till Congress was in power, the country was in an abyss never seen before- from poverty, pollution, to rapes. So, one should go in large numbers and vote for India,” she told reporters.
The actor in the past has shown support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has expressed her admiration over his leadership abilities.
The actress last appeared in Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi. The film on the life of Rani Laxmibai saw Kangana stepping into the shoes of Manikarnika.
She will be next seen in the biopic of late politician Jayalalitha playing the titular role.
(With IANS inputs)
Ranaut went on to say that India is truly independent today, free from the ‘rule of an Italian government’. The actress used the word 'Italian' in reference to Sonia Gandhi, who has her roots in Italy, and led the Congress for nearly two decades.
The Manikarnika actor who calls herself a nationalist, said after casting her vote, “I feel India is gaining its independence in the real sense of the term today. Because before this, we were servants of Mughal, British and Italian governments. So please exercise your right and vote.”
In a no-holds-barred attack on Congress, she said, “Till Congress was in power, the country was in an abyss never seen before- from poverty, pollution, to rapes. So, one should go in large numbers and vote for India,” she told reporters.
The actor in the past has shown support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has expressed her admiration over his leadership abilities.
The actress last appeared in Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi. The film on the life of Rani Laxmibai saw Kangana stepping into the shoes of Manikarnika.
She will be next seen in the biopic of late politician Jayalalitha playing the titular role.
(With IANS inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australia All-rounder Faulkner Reveals He's Gay on 29th Birthday
- Deepika Padukone Debunks Rumours Around Her Citizenship, Says 'Proud to be an Indian'
- Actress Asin's Daughter Arin is All 'Sugar and Spice' in These Latest Pics, See Here
- IPL Qualification Scenarios: RCB Still Not Out, MI All But Through to Playoffs
- Apple Has a Solid Reason For Cracking Down on Third Party Screen Time Apps - Your Privacy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results