In a 'Vocal for Local' Initiative, Uttarakhand CM Launches 'Devbhog Sweets' Made of Home-grown Foodgrains

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday launched "Devbhog Sweets", made of foodgrain grown in the state, to give a push to the slogan of "vocal for local". Made of mandua, chailai, jhangora, kuttu flour, gahat, soyabin and urad, "Devbhog Sweets" have a unique flavour of their own, Rawat said at the launch.

The initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a push to vocal for local, he said and appealed to people to prefer buying sweets produced locally under the brand, "Devbhog Sweets", on Diwali. The sweets are manufactured by Himalay Devbhoomi Sansadhan Trust.

Rawat said arrangements should also be made for their online marketing.