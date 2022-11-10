In Affidavits To SC, Delhi Govt Accuses L-G Office Of ‘Derailing’ Governance In National Capital

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government has accused lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena of ‘derailing’ the governance of the national capital by encouraging the “recalcitrance of civil servants”. In two separate affidavits filed in Supreme Court on Wednesday by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Delhi government listed various issues faced by them vis-a-vis bureaucracy.

The Delhi government alleged that LG’s office has “derailed” the governance process in the national capital “in complete disregard of constitutional commitments to representative democracy and federalism”.

It further claimed that LG Saxena is “running a parallel system of governance in the NCT of Delhi” by abrogating to himself the powers by constantly trying to appropriate the executive powers of the elected government.

There was no comment from the LG’s office on the matter.

The affidavits came at a time when the Delhi government and LG are at loggerheads over several issues of governance including the 2021-22 excise policy “scam” which is being investigated by CBI and in which Sisodia has been named as an accused.

The government claimed that “any cooperation between the civil servants and the elected government is sought to be penalized and recalcitrance towards the elected government is being encouraged.”

The problem has become even more acute with the appointment of the incumbent Lieutenant Governor Saxena in May earlier this year, it added.

Key Issues Raised By Delhi Govt In Affidavits Submitted in Supreme Court

Officials have stopped attending meetings being called by the Ministers.

Officials have stopped taking calls from the Ministers.

Officials are either delaying or not at all supplying the files concerning the department to the Ministers. d. Officials are disobeying orders/directions of the Ministers, including orders/directions that are in writing.

Frequent transfers of heads of various departments have left large gaps in policy implementation of the government.

Large number of vacancies in different posts in the Government of NCT of Delhi as those responsible for making the appointments are not at all accountable to the public for not making the appointments.

