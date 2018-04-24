In Agra, Cops Mull Buying 'Drone Killer' For Taj Security

Flying a drone in or around the Taj Mahal may land you in jail, but simply booking offenders under strict laws may not be enough. Agra Police is now mulling buying ‘Drone Killers’ to make sure that drones that we are too close to the monument is neutralized almost immediately after takeoff, officials told News 18.Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) for Agra Zone, visited the historic monument on Tuesday to review the security situation. One of the problems facing cops in-charge of the Taj Mahal’s security is drones. According to one report, at least 20 drones were flown close to the Taj in 2017. Cops are now mulling a new strategy.Prabhat Kumar, Circle Officer (Taj Security) said, “A ‘Drone Killer’ is a device which acts as a kind of a jammer. When we operate a drone killer, it kills the signal which the drone is receiving and it falls to the ground almost instantly since the remote pilot loses control. Due to security reasons, visitors are not allowed to operate drones near the Taj Mahal. So we have decided to take a precautionary measure.”He added, “So far, we have looked at some models that are available online. We are only doing our research on this to see which model is most feasible for us. Soon, we will employ them in the security of the Taj Mahal.”In February, Agra Police had announced that those caught flying drones around the Taj would be booked under serious sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as Sections 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). According to reports, cops also launched an awareness campaign, asking Hotel owners to inform their guests about the anti-drone rule.