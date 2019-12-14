Take the pledge to vote

In an Attempt to Scare His Friend, Drunk Man Runs Over Petrol Pump Worker; Victim's Leg Amputated

Kavi Nagar Station House Officer Mohammad Aslam said that the SUV driver perhaps wanted to shock the victim by driving close to him but lost control of the vehicle.

News18.com

Updated:December 14, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
In an Attempt to Scare His Friend, Drunk Man Runs Over Petrol Pump Worker; Victim's Leg Amputated
Representative image.

Ghaziabad: In an attempt to scare his friend, a Ghaziabad resident crushed the man's leg under his SUV in an inebriated state. The incident occurred at a petrol pump, where his friend worked.

Kavi Nagar Station House Officer Mohammad Aslam said that the SUV driver perhaps wanted to shock the victim by driving close to him but lost control of the vehicle. The victim, Sanjay, was on duty on Wednesday evening when the SUV passed through the filling station and crushed his leg, he said.

The accused, identified as Ankit, was known to the victim and fled after the incident, the SHO said.

Sanjay was rushed to a nearby hospital which referred him to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), the SHO said. At AIIMS Delhi, Sanjay's right leg had to be amputated, he added. Police have detained Ankit's father for questioning, the SHO said.

A case has been registered against Ankit and efforts are on to arrest him, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

