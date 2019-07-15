In an Ode to Vajpayee, NDMC Schools to Now be Renamed 'Atal Adal Vidyalaya'
A circular issued by the New Delhi Municipal Council's education department had last week said that the impetus behind the name change was to enhance 'enrolment' and 'public perception of school'.
File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday ordered that the names of 31 NDMC schools be changed from 'Nagar Palika' to 'Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya'.
"The civic agency resolved to change the names of 31 schools after the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The notification in this regard has already been issued and thus the name of Nagar Palika will be considered from this financial (2019-2020) only," a Times of India report quoted the circular that was issued to all departments.
A circular issued by the NDMC's education department had last week said that the impetus behind the name change was to enhance "enrolment" and "public perception of school".
The department's director RP Gupta corroborating this line of reasoning said, "We have passed a proposal to change the name of all the school of the municipality to the Atal Model school in 2019-20 in order to improve the perception of the people and increase registration to the schools."
The principal of the 31 schools have been instructed to change the name of the school in all future correspondence.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Tops Hollywood Reporter’s Global Social Media Climbers Chart, Beats Dwayne Johnson
- Jofra Archer Had Predicted the Super Over Outcome in World Cup Final 6 Years Ago. Here's Proof.
- Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda Has No Interest in Watching Remake Kabir Singh. Here’s Why
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Redmi 6A For Rs 6,199 Now, But Why Not Buy a Redmi 7A at Rs 5,999 Instead?
- Chandrayaan-2: What Foreign Press Has To Say About India's Second Space Mission