In an Ode to Vajpayee, NDMC Schools to Now be Renamed 'Atal Adal Vidyalaya'

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday ordered that the names of 31 NDMC schools be changed from 'Nagar Palika' to 'Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya'.

"The civic agency resolved to change the names of 31 schools after the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The notification in this regard has already been issued and thus the name of Nagar Palika will be considered from this financial (2019-2020) only," a Times of India report quoted the circular that was issued to all departments.

A circular issued by the NDMC's education department had last week said that the impetus behind the name change was to enhance "enrolment" and "public perception of school".

The department's director RP Gupta corroborating this line of reasoning said, "We have passed a proposal to change the name of all the school of the municipality to the Atal Model school in 2019-20 in order to improve the perception of the people and increase registration to the schools."

The principal of the 31 schools have been instructed to change the name of the school in all future correspondence.