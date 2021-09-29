In An Unending Story of Love, Andhra Pradesh Women Build Memorial For Husband

In an expression of unending love, two women of Ananthapur district in Andhra Pradesh built a memorial for their late husband. Besides, they have also built memorials for themselves and appealed to their relatives and neighbours to bury them next to him.

The two elderly women — Anjinamma and Yellamma — who married Kuruba-Rage Pedda Kondaiah, a farmer from Kamarupally village of Ananathapur district 40 years ago, said they never quarrelled with him over petty things and lived “happily together" even without having children.

“One cannot expect what happens when and what the people around us are going to do or take any steps that may seem as strange and peculiar,” Anjinamma said.

Kondaiah died on September 18 last year and the women decided to build the memorial to commemorate him on his first death anniversary.

When alive, Kondaiah showed his helping hand to others as he gave donations for a temple, orphanage and others. For this, he sold some land out of 60 acres. As the farmer, he earned a good amount, plot and owns a house. He saved some amount and properties for the rest of his life for the family.

