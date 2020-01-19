Take the pledge to vote

In an Unusual Crackdown, UP Police Snatch Blankets of Anti-CAA Protesters at Lucknow's Clock Tower

Miffed by the action, several took to Twitter to post videos and photos of the incident on Saturday. The posts soon started circulating on social media with 'kambalchor_UPpolice' becoming one of the top trends on Twitter.

Pranshu Mishra | CNN-News18

January 19, 2020
The Uttar Pradesh police officials reportedly snatched the blankets, utensils and food items of residents demonstrating against the amended Citizenship Act.

Lucknow: Cracking down on protesters in an unusual manner, the Uttar Pradesh police officials reportedly snatched the blankets, utensils and food items of residents demonstrating against the amended Citizenship Act near the Clock Tower in Lucknow's old quarters.

Miffed by the action, several took to Twitter to post videos and photos of the incident on Saturday. The posts soon started circulating on social media with '#KAMBALCHOR_UPPOLICE' becoming one of the top trends on Twitter.

On the lines of Delhi' Shaheen Bagh, Around 50 women along with their children squatted near Ghanta Ghar to protest the amended citizenship law and the planned National Register of Citizens (NRC)

Newly appointed Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey reached the protest site and tried to persuade the agitators to end the stir, but they refused to budge.

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The law excludes Muslims.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
