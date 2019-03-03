English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahout Gets Sandwiched Between Elephant and Ground While Giving it a Bath
Mahout body has been sent for a postmortem. The elephant is owned by a hospital group in the city.
Representative image. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Kottayam: In a freak incident, a mahout was crushed to death when his elephant lay on its side pinning him to the ground, police said here Sunday.
Arun Panicker, 40, ordered the elephant to lie down for its bath, but it mistook his instruction and lay down on the side where he was standing instead of on the other side. As a result, Panicker got sandwiched between the animal and the ground, the police said.
He died on the spot, they said. His body has been sent for a postmortem. The elephant is owned by a hospital group in the city.
Arun Panicker, 40, ordered the elephant to lie down for its bath, but it mistook his instruction and lay down on the side where he was standing instead of on the other side. As a result, Panicker got sandwiched between the animal and the ground, the police said.
He died on the spot, they said. His body has been sent for a postmortem. The elephant is owned by a hospital group in the city.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Wants This Actress As His Co-star for Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film
- Depp in Defamation Lawsuit Against Heard: She Began Relationship With Elon Musk 1 Month into Marriage
- Barcelona Beat Real Madrid to Edge Closer to La Liga Title
- Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals She Will Break Her 'No-kissing' Policy Only for This Bollywood Star
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results