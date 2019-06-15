Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Trainee Doctors of Tuticorin Medical College Accuse Professor of Sexual Harassment, Intimidation

The letter alleges that the professor has been withholding consent for completion certificates for the trainee doctors as bargaining chip for sexual favours.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:June 15, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Trainee Doctors of Tuticorin Medical College Accuse Professor of Sexual Harassment, Intimidation
(Representative image)
Loading...

Chennai: The trainee doctors of the Thoothukudi Government Medical College have accused a professor, who is also an orthopaedic surgeon, of sexual harassment.

An ‘anonymous letter’ detailing the professor’s erroneous behaviour was sent to college authorities, said Dean S Balasubramanian.

The professor has been accused of seeking sexual favours from trainee doctors and intimidating them, among other allegations. The letter alleges that the professor has been withholding consent for completion certificates for the trainee doctors as bargaining chip for sexual favours.

“Misbehaviour in the operation theatre, getting us out of the premises by threats, getting too close to us in the staircases when no one is around, and taking photographs of us... calling and texting and other numerous violations..” read the letter sent on June 10, with no undersigned. The document also does not mention how many women have been harassed by the professor. The victims identify themselves as ‘Compulsory Rotatory Residential Interns’ who are usually attached to a teaching hospital staff for a year.

An inquiry report has been sent to the state government’s Director of Medical Education.

“A report has been sent yesterday after we received the anonymous letter. We had conducted an inquiry into the matter and sent the report to The Director of Medical Education for further action,” said Balasubramanian.

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Murali Ramba told CNN News18 that the police has not got a complaint yet but the department is aware of the matter. Ramba added that the district collector has been apprised of the matter and necessary action on the administration side would also be initiated.

A Edwin Joe, Director of Medical Education told CNN News 18 that he was aware of the complaint but has not received the enquiry report from the Thoothukudi Medical Hospital as yet.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram