Trainee Doctors of Tuticorin Medical College Accuse Professor of Sexual Harassment, Intimidation

Chennai: The trainee doctors of the Thoothukudi Government Medical College have accused a professor, who is also an orthopaedic surgeon, of sexual harassment.

An ‘anonymous letter’ detailing the professor’s erroneous behaviour was sent to college authorities, said Dean S Balasubramanian.

The professor has been accused of seeking sexual favours from trainee doctors and intimidating them, among other allegations. The letter alleges that the professor has been withholding consent for completion certificates for the trainee doctors as bargaining chip for sexual favours.

“Misbehaviour in the operation theatre, getting us out of the premises by threats, getting too close to us in the staircases when no one is around, and taking photographs of us... calling and texting and other numerous violations..” read the letter sent on June 10, with no undersigned. The document also does not mention how many women have been harassed by the professor. The victims identify themselves as ‘Compulsory Rotatory Residential Interns’ who are usually attached to a teaching hospital staff for a year.

An inquiry report has been sent to the state government’s Director of Medical Education.

“A report has been sent yesterday after we received the anonymous letter. We had conducted an inquiry into the matter and sent the report to The Director of Medical Education for further action,” said Balasubramanian.

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Murali Ramba told CNN News18 that the police has not got a complaint yet but the department is aware of the matter. Ramba added that the district collector has been apprised of the matter and necessary action on the administration side would also be initiated.

A Edwin Joe, Director of Medical Education told CNN News 18 that he was aware of the complaint but has not received the enquiry report from the Thoothukudi Medical Hospital as yet.