In Another Incident of Phone Snatching, Miscreant Steals Journalist's Phone in East Delhi

New Delhi: In yet another incident of snatching in the national capital, a 32-year-old journalist working with a leading english daily newspaper was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone by an unidentified man in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at around 8.30 pm when the scribe was talking over his phone near the New Ashok Nagar Metro Station. A man snatched his mobile phone and disappeared into the crowd, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (punishment for theft) at the New Ashok Nagar Police Station and efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.

This is not the first time a journalist was targeted by snatchers in the national capital.

On September 22, a woman journalist was injured after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in south Delhi's CR park while she was returning home in an auto-rickshaw.

Few days later, another woman journalist's mobile phone was snatched by two bike-borne men in southeast Delhi's Okhla.

