In Another Incident of Phone Snatching, Miscreant Steals Journalist's Phone in East Delhi
The incident took place on Wednesday at around 8.30 pm when the scribe was talking over his phone near the New Ashok Nagar Metro Station. A man snatched his mobile phone and disappeared into the crowd, police said.
Representational image
New Delhi: In yet another incident of snatching in the national capital, a 32-year-old journalist working with a leading english daily newspaper was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone by an unidentified man in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday at around 8.30 pm when the scribe was talking over his phone near the New Ashok Nagar Metro Station. A man snatched his mobile phone and disappeared into the crowd, a senior police officer said.
A case has been registered under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (punishment for theft) at the New Ashok Nagar Police Station and efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.
This is not the first time a journalist was targeted by snatchers in the national capital.
On September 22, a woman journalist was injured after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in south Delhi's CR park while she was returning home in an auto-rickshaw.
Few days later, another woman journalist's mobile phone was snatched by two bike-borne men in southeast Delhi's Okhla.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to Quit Nach Baliye 9?
- Sehwag Wins Praises for Training Kids of 'Pulwama Shaheeds' at His School
- Alexa, Pay my Mobile Bill: India Gets Amazon Pay And Alexa Payments Feature First
- Xiaomi Redmi Note Smartphone Series Crosses 100 Million Shipment Milestone
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works