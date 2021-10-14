In Azamgarh, Mob Chases Cops Who Went to Stop Bar Girls From Dancing on Ramlila Stage

A group of police constables was allegedly chased away by a mob when they tried to stop the bar girls from dancing on the stage of Ramlila in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district. The police team reached the spot while they were patrolling in the area. The mob attacked the police team following a provocation from the organisers. The mob ran behind the inspector and other policemen.

After the incident, the district administration had to send a heavy police force to pacify the matter. Meanwhile, a BJP leader went to the stage and announced the suspension of the inspector instead of convincing the mob to stop.

According to the available information, on Wednesday night, an event of Ramlila was being organised in Devgaon town of Azamgarh district. The stage, prepared for the Ramlila performance, was then used by bar dance girls. When the police team of Devgaon Kotwali and the inspector reached the spot to intervene and stop the obscenity, the mob chased them away.

The police tried to convince the people to stop the dance performance, but things quickly got out of control and the cops had to leave the spot.

According to sources, BJP’s Lalganj district president Rishikant Rai reached the spot after receiving the information. He was accompanied by the members of Ramlila Samiti.

