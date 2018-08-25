In Ballia Voters’ List, Sunny Leone is 51-Year-Old ‘Durgawati Singh’

We found out on Aug 15 that voter IDs of around 7-8 voters are tampered with & their photos have been replaced with those of birds & animals. It was clear that this has been done by one of our operators. Operator Vishnu Dev Verma was arrested:Ballia Additional District Magistrate pic.twitter.com/RDrLKe2bEw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2018

Sunny Leone is not even an Indian citizen, but her photo makes an appearance in the Voters' List for Ballia constituency. The scantily clad photo, however, appears under the name ‘Durgawati Singh’ and mentions her age as 51.This is not the only anomaly in the revised Voters' List being prepared in Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Photographs of an elephant, a pigeon and a deer also made their way into the crucial document. For instance, 56-year-old Narad Rai’s name is accompanied by a picture of an African elephant.The discrepancies in the revised list, which was prepared on the Election Commission’s directives and uploaded on the official website on July 15, were exposed after two pages of the same were leaked to the media.“While the list carries the picture of a scantily clad woman resembling Leone in place of voter Durgawati Singh of Vivekanand Colony, it carries photograph of an elephant against the name of former cabinet minister Narad Rai and picture of a deer in place of Kunwar Ankur Singh,” Times of India quoted a senior district official as saying.After the glaring errors were detected, the administration launched a probe into the matter and officials were questioned.Ironically, apart from the photograph, rest of the other details of the voters in the list are accurate, the TOI report said.According to the Deputy district election officer, the mistakes were rectified on August 13 before the final list was published and an FIR has been lodged with Ballia Kotwali police against the operator after the latter’s involvement was found during the preliminary investigation.