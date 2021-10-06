In Bengal, 11 Primary School Teachers Receive Appointment Letters After 25 Years

Eleven primary school teachers from West Midnapore have received the appointment letters at the age of 55. The job, which was to begin in 1997, was finally offered to them on October 5, 2021. The difference of 25 years has changed a lot. Balaram Basanta, Nityananda Dolai, Bimal Hara and Ashok Kumar Gorai have been running to the court and primary school parliament for more than two decades for their appointments.

According to reports, the names of Ashok Kumar Bera, Ashok Kumar Gorai, Menka Munda, Balram Basanta, Nityananda Dolai, Bimal Hara and 11 others were there on the list reserved for SC/ST in 1996. But unfortunately instead of appointing them, 11 people from the General Category were given appointments by the Left Front government in the state. For Ashok, Nityananda, Menaka, Bimal and others, the decision deprived them of their appointment.

On Monday evening, newly appointed chairman of the West Midnapore District Primary School Parliament (DPSC), Krishnendu Bishai, handed the appointment letters to 11 people fighting for their rights. The school inspector (primary) Tarun Sarkar was also present on the occasion. The new chairmen handed over the appointment letters to the newly appointed teachers. The men who have been running for the job have got it at the age of 52, 50 and 58.

Speaking to the media, they said, “We had filed a case in the Calcutta High Court. The case was delayed several times and the order or trial of the case was received in 2016. The district primary school parliament raised various excuses or legal complications and took refuge in the court. Few days ago, they were being told to complete the process quickly. The new chairman did not procrastinate or make any excuses and took the initiative and ordered the case on priority.”

According to the reports, the chairman has solved the matter in just 15 days after taking charge as the chairman of West Midnapore District Primary School Parliament.

Chairman Krishnendu said “I don’t want to say anything, I have done my duty. It would have been better if it was done earlier.”

