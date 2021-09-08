In Bengal, Free Coaching for School Children in Chandrapur Police Station

In a first, the West Bengal Police have started a coaching centre for small children living in villages near Chandrapur police station in Birbhum district, one of the Maoist-hit districts of the state.

The coaching centre, christened “School of Colour Pencils", is an initiative of Chandrapur police station officer-in-charge Kasturi Mukherjee Chatterjee. The coaching centre runs within the Chandrapur police station campus.

According to the plans of the officers of Birbhum Police, the coaching centre will provide free tuition classes for the curriculum course of the schools. Along with helping students cope with their school studies, the children attending ‘School of Colour Pencils’ will be given classes on recitation, debate, music, dance, drawing and drama.

With the pandemic hitting the country last year, schools and colleges across the country were closed to break the Coronavirus chain. Since then, several schools and colleges are conducting online classes. However, a major population of children living in rural areas was not able to attend online classes because they had no access to mobile phones or the internet.

Several students, living in villages near Chandrapur police station, also missed their online classes as they did not have access to mobile phones. The coaching centre comes as a boon for such students. Chandrapur police station has been receiving applause from the villagers and civil society members for opening a free coaching institute for poor children living in villages.

The Officer-in-charge of Chandrapur police station, Kasturi Mukherjee Chatterjee, said, “Police officials stationed here and few youths who have completed their graduation or post-graduation are conducting classes.”

She further said that to motivate students to study, pencils, pens, colour pencils and bags were given to students who attended the classes on the first day of the coaching centre.

