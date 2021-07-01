In Bengal, Trinamool Ministers Get New Rooms, Name-Plates After Decades

The rooms of Partha Chatterjee, Bobby Firhad Hakim and Jyotipriya Mallick finally got new name-plates above their rooms, as do Rathin Ghosh, Pulak Ray and Bankim Hazra. We are talking about the new rooms and name-plates in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly which are being allotted to the newly elected ministers.

Take Patha Chatterjee for instance. He has been sitting in the room next to the chief minister’s since 2011. Initially, he was the minister of industries and council, but later his portfolio was changed to the minister of education. Even through his portfolio change, the room remained the same. In the 2021 election, he was re-appointed as the minister of industries. This time too he would be using the room right next to the CM’s. However, the name-plate of his room has been changed right before the start of the session.

The last room in the block where the Chief Minister conducts office belongs to former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim. He, like Chatterjee, has been allotted a new portfolio without having a change of room. ‘Badal’ reads the name-plate in front of his room. He has been made the minister of transport and housing in the department of urban development.

Next to Firhad Hakim’s room is the one which belongs to Shovandev Chattopadhyay, who would be using the room for the first time. Before the elections, he was the power minister now he is the minister of agriculture. As a result, the plaque outside his room has also been changed.

Jyotipriya Mallick has been heading the food department for the last 10 years. Like Shovon and Partha, he too has been transferred to a different department this time; the forest and wildlife department. His room in the block remains the same and like the former two, the plaques are going to change indicating the new portfolio.

First-time minister Rathin Ghosh, who got the food department, has been given the room right next to Mallick’s. Rathin Ghosh, of course, is a minister for the first time. He got a new house. Next to it is the office of Arup Ghosh. He was previously in charge of the public works and sports department, and has been recently transferred to power. His room remains unchanged, with only a change of nameplate.

Rathin Ghosh is the only one among the new ministers to get a room downstairs. According to sources in the assembly, special rooms were allocated to full-time ministers. In total, 44 rooms have been earmarked for all the ministers.

