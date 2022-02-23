In Bengal's Birbhum, Infant Killed, 3 Kids Injured After Crude Bomb Blast. Probe On

An infant was killed, while three other children were seriously injured in a bomb blast outside a house in the Kuitha village of Birbhum in West Bengal. On Tuesday afternoon, a mysterious sound of a blast was heard behind the house of a man named Monir Sheikh of Kuitha village, which comes under the Sadaipur police station in Birbhum.

The police reached the spot and started their investigation. The police are looking into all possible angles to the blast.

The children were injured when a crude bomb, which the children thought was something like a ball, exploded behind Monir Sheikh’s house. Soon after hearing the sound, the villagers immediately rescued the injured and rushed them to the hospital.

The injured were identified as Nazma, Rujia, Rahima, and Atiya. However, the condition of two of the injured was critical. One of them was referred to Durgapur without admission. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday morning.

A day after the incident, the father of one of the injured children said, “I was at work. I don’t know when or how this happened. Upon receiving the news, I rushed to the hospital. I don’t understand what happened while playing.”

