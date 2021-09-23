In Bengal's Birbhum, Roads in Pathetic Condition Causing Jams Every Day

Two important roads pass through the Dubrajpur town of Birbhum in West Bengal. One is National Road No. 14 and the other is the road that passes right in front of the Dubrajpur Rural Hospital. For many years, these two roads have been in shambles. People have continuously spoken about it but their demands for better roads have fallen on deaf ears.

The condition of these two important roads is so bad that cars often break down. When vehicles with noddy parts break down or stop functioning in the middle of the road, they cause traffic jams, making the lives of locals miserable.

Moderate to heavy rains over the last few days have only worsened the condition of the roads. A car standing still in the road has now become an everyday sight. According to reports, at least five large lorries or other vehicles were seen breaking down on this road, creating long traffic jams.

Local businessman Gopal Dutt said, “National Road No. 14 and state road in front of the rural hospital are in a dilapidated condition. When it rains, canals and ditches are formed, and when it is sunny, there is a severe dust problem. Despite repeated assurances from authorities that the road would be well-maintained, nothing has been done yet."

“We don’t need to know which authorities are in charge of the maintenance of these two roads. The repeated traffic jams are causing a lot of trouble and people are at the risk of having accidents,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here