In Bengal’s Burdwan, Police Arrest Man With 20 Bombs; Security Agencies Alerted

The Bengal police have arrested a passenger travelling on a bus with 20 bombs in the state’s Burdwan city. The police have recovered these bombs from a government bus, which headed to the Panagarh Army Camp.

The bombs were being smuggled in the government bus, say reports. The security agencies in the state have been alerted after the incident was reported.

The Ghalsi police arrested the smuggler with 20 bombs from the SBSTC bus, which was going from Kolkata to Suri. The youth, Mohammad Sarfaraz Ansari, has been arrested on charges of smuggling bombs and was produced in Burdwan court today.

Preliminary investigation has claimed that the target was Panagarh Army Camp as the box full of bombs was to be delivered at Panagarh. According to the intelligence department, the Ghalsi police stopped and searched the government bus on the national highway.

A detailed inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the reason why the bombs were being carried.

As per police sources, when the bus left Kolkata, the intelligence department of Panagarh Army Camp got information through a source that bombs were being smuggled into the bus.

The Ghalsi police, after having received the information, put check posts and the bus was stopped there.

