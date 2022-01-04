In Bengal's Burdwan, Police Arrest People For Not Wearing Masks; 75 Nabbed so Far

Given the growing threat posed by the Omicron variant of the Covid-19, the police in West Bengal’s Burdwan district have now started arresting people moving around without masks. Given how critical the situation is, the state government is adopting stringent measures to stop the spread of the new variant.

The strict steps taken by the East Burdwan District Police to enforce the ban came effective from Monday when police were seen taking to the streets to force the residents to wear masks. The police personnel at every outpost carried out checks on whether the riders wore masks while driving and parking their vehicles.

Unmasked car occupants were dragged out and arrested. Running buses were stopped and checked for any passengers not wearing a mask. Following the enforcement of these strict measures, over 75 people have been arrested for their non-compliance with the Covid-19 safety norms.

According to reports, the police also raided GT Road in Burdwan city. Similar drives have also been noticed in Curzon Gate in Birhata. Police have stepped up surveillance at all the entrances to the city, and everyone — from pedestrians to drivers — is being checked. The campaign is reportedly paying off with people wearing masks for fear of being arrested. However, some people are displaying reluctance even now.

Omicron, the latest variant, is fast spreading across the country, with all major cities of India affected by it. In West Bengal, a partial lockdown started on January 3 as all schools, colleges, and universities were shut and public places were allowed to remain open only until 10 pm. The state government is taking a lot of steps to stem the spread of the new variant, which people are fearing could soon snowball into something far bigger and worse — like the Delta variant, which took so many lives last year.

