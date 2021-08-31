In Bengal's Midnapore, Family's 19-year Wait For Electricity Ends

Jhareshwar Bhakat and his family, residents of the Midnapore municipality area, have finally seen an electricity connection after 19 long years. Jhareshwar built a house in the Chirimasai area of Ward number 14 in Midnapore municipality 19 years ago but was unable to get an electricity connection for his house. The councillors of the area applied to the electricity department and municipality but to no avail. After trying everything, Jhareshwar Babu gave up all hopes of getting any electricity.

Nineteen years later, Jhareshwar’s son Sanjay Bhakat went to the Trinamool Congress leadership in Ward number 14 and then the promise that electricity would reach the Bhakat family was finally fulfilled. On Friday, with the efforts of the electricity department, local TMC leaders and the police administration, the family got to see the electricity. Sanjay said that Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of the state, has always stood by helpless people and he was once again inspired by the ideology of Trinamool leaders.

With a 10-day old daughter, Sanjay’s wife Bharati Bhakat said that now she has realised how the wind of a fan and the light feels after being in the dark for 19 years. Sanjay’s family was thankful to the local Trinamool leadership for everything they had done for the family. TMC leaders and workers, including Barun Bose, secretary Santu Pal and others, were also very happy to be able to provide electricity in the house of a poor family.

They said that they drew inspiration from the ideals of party leader Mamata Banerjee and youth leader Abhishek Banerjee and stood by this family and arranged electricity connection for their house.

