In Bid to Boost Primary Healthcare, Govt Will Set up 75 New Medical Colleges by 2021-22, Says Javadekar

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said the Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of 75 new government medical colleges by 2021-22. The announcement is in line with the government’s ongoing push to create healthcare which is in its third phase.

"The establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals, would lead to an increase in the availability of qualified health professionals, improve tertiary care in government sector, utilise existing infrastructure of districts hospitals and promote affordable medical education in the country,” read the press note.

Javadekar said the new medical colleges will be made with an investment of Rs 24,375 crore. This will create 15,700 new MBBS seats, he added. The medical colleges would be set up in under-served areas having no such institutes, with at least a 200-bed district hospital each, he said.

He said preference would be given to ‘aspirational districts’ and those that have a 300-bed district hospital. Stating that the country has seen a record expansion in healthcare, he said 82 colleges were set up in the past five years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.