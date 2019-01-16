In Big Blow to Five States, SC Refuses to Remove UPSC Role in Appointing Police Chiefs

In a big jolt to five states, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed their pleas seeking modification of its order on selection and appointment of director generals of police (DGPs).The apex court was hearing applications of various state governments, including Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Haryana and Bihar, seeking implementation of their local laws regarding selection and appointment of DGPs and said UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) should not have a role.All these states had pleaded that police is a state subject. The SC had earlier ordered that UPSC would prepare a panel of senior police officers from which a state can choose the DGP.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the earlier directions of the court on selection and appointment of DGPs were issued in larger public interest and to protect the police officials from political interference.The top court, on July 3 last year, had passed a slew of directions on police reforms in the country and chronicled the steps for appointment of regular DGPs.