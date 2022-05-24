In Big Revelation, Haseena Parkar's Son Tells ED Dawood is in Karachi, Says 'His Wife Contacts Us on Festivals'

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan’s Karachi, his sister Haseena Parkar’s son Alishah Parkar has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Alishah Parkar has also told the ED that his family and he aren’t in contact with Dawood Ibrahim, adding that his wife Mehajabin contacts his wife and sisters during festivals, news agency ANI reported.

Reacting to the massive revelation made by Haseena Parkar’s son, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the central government should take action on it.

“Central government should take action on it. Till now the location was not known but now if the location is clear then the central government should take it seriously and take the action,” Patil said.

The ED is probing a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case involving underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and has raided several locations linked to the underworld don and his associates in connection with the same.

The house of late Haseena Parkar was also raided by ED earlier this year.

