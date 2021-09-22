9 People Arrested in Bihar for Taking Exam for Others for Rs 50,000

The menace of “question solver gangs" in Bihar seems to be unending. The racket of putting up fake candidates to serve as a proxy for the real ones seems to have engulfed all major exams in the state. Recently, another such case emerged during the D.El.Ed examination in Patna where nine fake candidates were apprehended by the Kankarbagh police.

So far, four women and five men have been found to have appeared for the exams by falsifying papers and photographs. Ravi Shankar Singh, the SHO of Kankarbagh, said that all the accused have been taken into custody.

One of the real candidates was Rinku Kumari, who had Gudiya Kumari of Rajnagar Madhubani sitting in her place. Shailendra Kumar, another examinee, had Anish Kumar sitting for him. Similarly, Suruchi Kumari and Virendra Kumar Yadav had Archana Kumari Dharahara Siwan and Umesh Kumar respectively taking exams for them. These are just a few of the many names and cases that have come up.

According to SHO Shankar, a case has also been registered against the candidates apart from the scholars masquerading as them. Many secrets have been revealed during the interrogation of the scholars who are from districts such as Madhepura, Madhubani and Nalanda Supaul. Mobiles have been recovered from all of them. According to sources, the police are trying to trace any other accomplices that the accused might have had.

According to sources, the culprits agreed to do the job for Rs. 50,000. Some money was given as advance while the rest would have been paid later.