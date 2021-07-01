Bihar Agriculture Dept Issues Transfer Order for Man Who Died of Covid 2 Months Ago

The Bihar government is in the headlines once again, but for all the wrong reasons. A huge mess created by the agriculture department has emerged, relating to the case of the officer transfer list that came out on June 30. One of the officers whose name was mentioned in the list, passed away quite some time ago. A couple of months ago, agriculture officer Arun Kumar Sharma died due to Covid-19, but his name has also been included in the list of transfers issued on Wednesday. The late Sharma was “transferred” from Patna to Bhojpur.

While alive, Sharma was posted at Naubatpur, Patna district. Originally hailing from Nawada, he was admitted to a hospital in Jakkanpur upon being infected by Covid-19, to which he succumbed on April 27. But the officers of the agriculture department were not aware of this and thus they unwittingly added his name to the transfer list.

As soon as the news came to the notice of the public and the news went viral on social media, the department sprang to action and withdrew the erroneous list. The ‘transfer’ was cancelled, but by then it was too late.

There have been transfers in various departments of Bihar on June 30. Take for instance the education department, as many as 44 officers were transferred. Those transferred include joint directors, deputy directors and district education officers. Transfers also took place in revenue and revenue and land reforms Department, rural development department, and water resources department.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here