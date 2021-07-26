In Bihar, Father Murders Son Over Affair With Daughter-in-Law

In a shocking incident from Patna, a father murdered his son after he found out about his affair with the daughter-in-law. Mithilesh Ravidas, a resident of Kodra area, not only killed his son but also filed a missing complaint with the police in an attempt to cover up his crime.

Paliganj Police Station DSP Rajeev Singh said Sachin, the 22-year-old son of the accused, was working in Gujarat. While he was away, Mithilesh had an affair with his daughter-in-law. Getting wind of the matter, Sachin came back home on July 7 to investigate. However, the police recovered his body from a Patna suburb just two days after he was reported as missing by his father.

Upon investigating, the police got to know about the illegitimate relationship between Mithilesh and Sachin’s wife. DSP Rajiv Singh said when Rajiv came back home, a heated argument broke out between him and his father. During the argument, Mithilesh strangled his son to death and hid the body in the garden. Police said he went on to file a missing report on the same day, naming five people as suspects in the alleged kidnapping of his son.

The missing report managed to throw the police off Mithilesh’s trail for a while, but they soon caught on to him soon. Mithilesh has been arrested and is currently behind the bars.

