In Bihar Schools, Nearly 48,000 Teaching Posts Still Vacant

The education department of Bihar failed to fill nearly 48,000 of the more than 90,000 positions for school teachers in the state despite two rounds of counselling. The state education department has organised two rounds of counselling to fill 90,762 teaching positions, but only 38,014 eligible individuals have been hired leaving 47,907 posts still vacant, said Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Bihar Education Department.

Detailing the vacant positions, Sanjay said there were 47,742 vacant teaching posts for Class 1 to 5 and only 24,214 positions have been filled. For Class 6 to 8, there were 23,206 slots for which only 11,728 teachers could be hired, the Additional Chief Secretary added.

The education department held a review meeting on Friday for the vacant positions and is now planning an additional round of counselling for the unfilled 47,907 posts.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said eligible candidates will be given another chance to fill the vacant positions, adding that the state government does not want to leave any post unfilled. Asserting that teachers’ recruitment is his government’s priority, Choudhary said interested candidates will be brought in for the additional counselling session.

Meanwhile, the schools in Bihar reopened on August 16 for Class 1 to 8 with 50 per cent capacity. The educational institutions were allowed to function after the Covid-19 situation in the state improved.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced further relaxation for schools. He said students of Class 1 to 12 can resume physical studies at their schools by following all the Covid-19 protocols.

(3/4) सभी विश्वविद्यालय, कॉलेज, तकनीकी शिक्षण संस्थान तथा विद्यालय (पहली से बारहवीं कक्षा तक) के साथ-साथ कोचिंग संस्थान भी सामान्य रूप से खुलेंगे। राज्य के विश्वविद्यालयों, कॉलेजों, विद्यालयों द्वारा परीक्षा आयोजित की जा सकेंगी।— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 25, 2021

The Chief Minister also allowed colleges, universities, as well as, coaching institutions to reopen for normal classes. All the educational institutions can also organise physical examinations for the students.

The active Covid-19 cases in Bihar are 115 as of August 28.

