In Bihar, Village Heads, Removed For Abuse Of Power, Can't Contest For Five Years

The Bihar State Election Commission (SEC) has made a big decision ahead of the 11-phase elections to the three-tier Panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) in the state. Village heads (Mukhiya) and deputy village heads (up Mukhiya) of a panchayat, who were removed from their office in the past due to abuse of powers and misconduct will not be able to contest elections for the next 5 years, starting the date of their removal, the poll body said. The nominations of such candidates will be cancelled if they try to nominate themselves within five years of their removal from office.

There are 9 such village heads in the Patna district, who were removed from their office in June. Their removal came after their name appeared in an FIR filed for financial irregularities in the tap-water scheme.

According to the notification issued by the SEC under the Bihar Panchayat Raj Act 2006, the village heads and deputy village heads, who have been accused of misconduct in the course of discharging their duties or have been removed from office by the Divisional Commissioner or the State Government, will not be able to contest Panchayat elections for 5 years from the date of their removal.

“They can become a candidate in only one condition — if their removal is postponed or cancelled by the competent authority or the court,” SEC said.

SEC also said that government officials and workers can not become the proposer of the candidate.

Bihar state election commissioner (SEC) Deepak Prasad on August 24 announced that the 11-phase panchayat election will begin on September 24 and end on December 12. The votes will be counted the next day of polling of each phase of the election. For the first time, electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in the rural bodies’ elections, Prasad said.

