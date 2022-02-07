In Bihar's Gopalganj, School Kid Killed, 6 Others Injured in Accident Involving 4 Vehicles

A child was killed and 6 others were injured after four vehicles, including a pickup van with school children inside, collided due to dense fog in Gopalganj, Bihar. The loaded truck fell on the pickup, killing the child and injuring six others.

The collision occurred near Madhubani village in the Sidhavaliya police station area on NH-27. The victims are students from Shivmangal Shishu Gyan Mandir School.

Balveer Kumar, son of Hriday Prasad, a resident of Bankat village in the Sidhavaliya police station area, was identified as the deceased child, while the injured children were identified as Vikas Kumar and Shubham Kumar, Satyam Kumar of Bankat village. Other injured kids could not be identified at the time of writing.

The police have admitted all the injured children to the emergency ward of Sadar Hospital for treatment. According to reports, the pickup van involved in the collision belongs to Shishu Gyan Mandir, which is located in Jogirhan in the Sidhavaliya police station area.

With the help of people around, the children trapped in the pickup van were pulled out and admitted to the Sadar Hospital for treatment.

The accident is also said to have injured the truck driver and two aides. The victims’ families have claimed that the accident was caused by the driver’s irresponsibility. Police reached the spot and used a crane to move the vehicles off the NH-27.

Sadar SDPO Sanjeev Kumar said that the police are investigating the matter.

