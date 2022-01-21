In Bihar’s Madhepura, Robbers Enter UBGB Bank, Loot Rs 9 lakh Cash in Minutes

In what’s been described as a “filmy-style loot", armed miscreants entered Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank’s Madhepura branch on Thursday and robbed all the cash from the lockers. The robbers took away the branch manager’s bag and mobile phone, along with the cash. The Madhepura police reached the spot after receiving the information and initiated the probe into the matter.

Reports claim that on Thursday morning, fearless miscreants robbed UBGB Bank (Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank), situated in the main market of Kumarkhand Police Station area of Madhepura district.

Bank Branch Manager Chandan Thakur said, “Around 11.35 AM, six armed criminals on three Apache bikes entered the bank and threatened us to shoot. The criminals took about Rs 9.25 lakh from the drawer and locker by threatening us. Faces of all these criminals were covered with mufflers and masks and none of them was recognizable.”

SP Madhepura Rajesh Kumar said, “SDPO Ajay Narayan Yadav and SHO were sent to the spot after we received the information of the loot. Our special team is examining the CCTV footage to identify the criminals and strict checking at various points in the city is being done to grab these miscreants. The matter is under investigation and all the criminals will be arrested soon.”

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the CCTV cameras in the bank and nearby area. The officials of the Bihar Police also reached the spot and assured everyone that the robbers will be nabbed soon.

