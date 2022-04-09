In Bihar's Rohtas District, Thieves Steal 60 Feet Long Bridge in Broad Daylight

A 60-foot-long abandoned iron bridge disappeared one night in Bihar’s Rohtas district. No, it was not magic, but a group of thieves pretending to be officials from the irrigation department tore apart the bridge via JCB, gas-cutters, and some other equipment and managed to escape with the heavy loot.

An FIR in the case was lodged on Thursday (April 7). According to reports, this incident of bridge theft is in Amiyavar village, which comes under the Nasriganj police station area of Rohtas district.

Thieves stole the iron bridge, which was built around the year 1972 on the Arrah canal in broad daylight. The bridge had become quite old and was declared dangerous. It was not in use anymore.

Meanwhile, the most interesting thing in the case is that the thieves also took the help of the local departmental personnel and villagers on the pretext of being officers of the Irrigation Department and stole the entire bridge in their presence.

The thieves continued the operation for 3 days, but neither the local employees nor the top officials or villagers could get the hint.

Speaking about the incident, Junior Engineer of Irrigation Department Arshad Kamal Shamsi said, “The bridge was declared abandoned. Much of it was gradually stolen over the years. This bridge was to be removed, but it was found out by the villagers that this group stole the bridge. A case has been registered in this regard at Nasriganj police station.”

