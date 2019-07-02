Take the pledge to vote

In Bizarre Move, Bengal School Asks Boys, Girls to Attend Classes on Alternate Days After Eve-teasing Complaints

The decision by the Girija Sundari Vidya Mandir in Habibpur area of Malda Sadar subdivision drew flak from the administration, which termed the move 'bizarre' and called for its withdrawal.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 10:49 PM IST
In Bizarre Move, Bengal School Asks Boys, Girls to Attend Classes on Alternate Days After Eve-teasing Complaints
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Malda: In a bid to check incidents of eve-teasing, a government-run school in West Bengal's Malda district has come up with a directive to allow boys and girls to be present only on alternate days in a week.

The decision by the Girija Sundari Vidya Mandir in Habibpur area of Malda Sadar subdivision drew flak from the administration, which termed the move "bizarre" and called for its withdrawal.

Headmaster Rabindranath Pande claimed that the school was forced to take such a step following several complaints of eve-teasing.

"It was, hence, decided that the girl students will attend school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while the boys will come on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays," Pande said. "Since its implementation, operations have been smooth."

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee ordered an inquiry.

"Such a decision can never be supported. We have asked the officials to inquire into the matter and it should be immediately withdrawn," Chatterjee said.

The president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Mahua Das, called the directive "bizarre" and said the department was not consulted. ​

