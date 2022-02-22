In Bollywood Style, 3 Men Pose as Policemen to Kidnap 19-year-old Delhi Boy

A 19-year-old boy was kidnapped in the Jaitpur police station area of New Delhi, and the manner of abduction was straight from a Bollywood movie. According to reports, the boy was approached by three people who flashed police identity cards before him and said that a complaint had been filed against him. They also told him that they needed to take him along to the Janakpuri police station for questioning.

Believing them to be genuine police officers, the 19-year-old went with them. However, instead of taking him to the police station, the three men took him to a bridge where they took him hostage. They then demanded a ransom worth Rs. 2,00,000. This incident, which took place on February 18, left everyone in the area shocked. Finally, the Jaitpur police nabbed the miscreants.

Speaking to the media, DCP Isha Pandey said that the accused have been identified as Tyebar, Sajid and Vakil. An amount of Rs 1,94,000, a couple of motorcycles used during the kidnapping and counterfeit police identity cards have also been recovered from the possession of the culprits.

After the incident was reported, the police team took the help of technical surveillance to trace and nab the kidnappers. The kidnappers had asked the victim’s aunt to come to the Lohia bridge. His aunt, after informing the police, was sent to the Lohia bridge in an auto with the ransom money of Rs. 2 lakh.

Here, the police set up a trap near the bridge with an aim to nab the kidnappers. After a brief cat and mouse chase, the culprits were finally arrested.

