Leaking Ship, Squished Kids and Sleepy Javadekar: The Circus of CBSE Exams in Cartoons

Students who had come out jubilant and relieved after appearing for their last board examination this year will have to sit for a retest for two of those papers. The CBSE will conduct retests of the Class XII Economics paper in April while the decision for Class X Mathematics examination is yet to be taken.Education Secretary Anil Swarup on Friday said that the Class XII Economics re-exam will be held on April 25 and the leak of the Mathematics paper was restricted to only Delhi and Haryana and a retest, if held, would only be in these two places. He added that a decision on holding the retest would be taken in the next 15 days but a date for it is only likely in July.Illustration by Mir Suhail. (News18.com)On Wednesday, the CBSE announced that it will re-conduct these two examinations. The announcement was made hours after the students came out after appearing for the Class X Mathematics examination. The Class 12 Economics examination was held on Tuesday.Earlier, the CBSE had denied reports of a leak of the accountancy question paper.The office of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had received an unaddressed envelope on March 26 containing four sheets of handwritten answers of the Class 12 Economics paper, the Board said in its complaint to the Delhi Police.On March 26, when the students sat for the Economics paper, the CBSE Academic unit at Rouse Avenue received an unaddressed envelope in the evening containing four sheets of handwritten answers of the Economics paper.Over 25 lakh students across the country have been affected by the paper leak while most of them will be forced to sit for a re-test several days after their examinations had ended. While this requires studying, preparing and going through the exam tension all over again, many have demanded a re-test of all papers claiming that question papers of all subjects were leaked.Thousands of students took to the streets soon after CBSE announced its decision to go for a re-test and protests have rocked the government and the board over the past couple of days.This has also handed the opposition parties an opportunity to take a dig at the central government and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar for failing to protect the interests of lakhs of students.The opposition, especially Congress, has slammed the BJP-led government over several 'leaks', including the SSC paper leak, Karnataka election date leak and now the CBSE leak.