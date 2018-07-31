In Cartoons| The NRC List That Will Render 4 Million People Stateless

In an exercise aimed to identify and root out “illegal migrants” in the state of Assam, 40 Lakh people were left out of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) yesterday.This means that people who cannot prove they came to the state before 24 March 1971—when Bangladesh was created—will no longer be accepted as Indian citizens.Officials have said the process is to root out hordes of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, but it has sparked fears of a witch hunt against ethnic minorities in Assam. However, fearing violence, officials have said that no-one will face immediate deportation and an appeal process will be available to all those who name doesn't feature in the NRC list.Here’s how News18’s cartoonist, Mir Suhail, views the controversial exercise that is set to make 4 million people stateless with no political right.