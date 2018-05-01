English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Case of Moral Policing, Couple Pushed Out of Kolkata Metro For Standing 'Too Close'
A day after a couple was harassed on the Kolkata Metro for standing “too close”, people staged a protest outside the Dum Dum Metro station demanding the arrest of people who had reportedly beaten up the couple.
People protesting outside Dum Dum station in Kolkata against the beating of a young couple in the metro train.
Kolkata: A day after a couple was harassed on the Kolkata Metro for standing “too close”, people staged a protest outside the Dum Dum Metro station demanding the arrest of people who had reportedly beaten up the couple.
The protesters carried banners with the message ‘Stop moral policing’.
On Monday night, a couple was pushed out of the Metro and then thrashed by a mob allegedly because they seemed to be "standing too close". People suspected that they were hugging each other.
In images taken from a mobile phone, the woman is seen trying to shield the man with her body as a group of men hit, kick and punch him. Passengers were irked by the couple’s "PDA" and started abusing them which was soon followed by a physical assault on the couple.
The couple was subsequently pushed out of the coach at the Dum Dum metro station. The incident took place around 10pm on Monday.
A journalist who was travelling in the same compartment as the couple told News18 that it all started after a group of elderly men raised their voice against the couple’s ‘objectionable’ standing position.
“One of them said ‘why don’t you go to Park Street for all this as there are lots of Pubs’. Others said such acts should be done inside a bedroom and not in a public place. I could not see what exactly the couple did that angered them,” he said.
No official complaint has been filed with the Metro so far. Kolkata Metro Railways PRO Indrani Banerjee was not b available for comment but sources said, they have started an internal inquiry into the matter. “We would like to request the couple to come forward and lodge a formal complaint with us,” a Metro Railway official said.
Kolkata: Protest staged outside Dum Dum metro station demanding the arrest of people who had reportedly beaten up a couple for hugging in the metro. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/5IeP7HOlD2— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2018
