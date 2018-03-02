In Case of Suspected Honour Killing, Mysuru Man Burns Daughter in Farmland for Marrying Dalit Boy

: HD Kote police were caught by surprise when they uncovered an alleged honour killing case while investigating a completely unrelated matter.The accused, Kumar, confessed to the police that he had murdered his 20-year-old daughter, Sushma, as the family was unhappy that she had eloped and married a Dalit boy named Umesh.The incident occurred 10 days ago in Gollanbeedu village of HD Kote taluk in Mysuru.The victim's parents coaxed the girl to come back home on the pretext of a celebration. They then poisoned her drink and confined her while she struggled for her life. They later burnt her body in a part of their own farmland.Rudramani, ASP, Mysuru Police, said: "This incident came to light through our constable Ravi. Based on the information he provided, we have registered a suo motu case. We have arrested one person and are on the lookout for the others. We believe there are more people involved in this crime."It was learnt that Sushma and Umesh knew each other since they were in class 9. When the victim's parent got to know about their affair they were upset and asked the girl to stop speaking to Umesh, who belonged to a Dalit community hailing from Alanahalli in Mysuru.The girl, however, continued their courtship. Fourteen months ago, they decided to elope and get married. The girl's parents found the couple and got them back to HD Kote and forced the girl to go live with their relative. It is at this time that Umesh is said to have left the village to earn a living and never returned back to the village."It was her parents who found the eloped couple and brought them back. We had asked her parents to leave them alone since they were married now. But they asked us not to interfere. Perhaps, she would have been alive if she was living in our home," Umesh's father Dasayya toldThe police have booked Kumar under section 302 of the IPC for murder. They will continue with their investigation and are on the lookout for Sushma's mother and uncle, who are believed to be the other suspects in this crime but are currently absconding.