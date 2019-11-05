In Ceasefire Violation, Pakistan Opens Fire at Forward Posts Along LoC in J&K's Poonch
On Monday night, Pakistani Ranger opened fire from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector, the official said.
Representative image.
Jammu: Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday targeted forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with small arms firing, a defence official said.
The Indian Army effectively retaliated. "At about 0740 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms along LoC in Kirni sector in Poonch district", he said. The firing stopped around 8 am.
The Border Security Force (BSF) guarding the border retaliated
