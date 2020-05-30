In Centre's New Guidelines for Lockdown 5.0, Metro Services to Remain Inaccessible to Commuters

The government announced new guidelines for phased reopening of places outside containment zone starting June, providing several relaxations for the hospitality sector and religious shrines.

However, the guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the ban on international flights and metro travel within cities remains.

Shortly after the guidelines were released, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement said, "In light of the guidelines issued by the government, metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice."

While the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had made it clear it will follow the MHA guidelines, it was seeking resumption of metro services pending the Centre's nod.