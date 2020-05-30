INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

In Centre's New Guidelines for Lockdown 5.0, Metro Services to Remain Inaccessible to Commuters

Image for representation

Image for representation

Shortly after the guidelines were released, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement said, "In light of the guidelines issued by the government, metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice."

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
Share this:

The government announced new guidelines for phased reopening of places outside containment zone starting June, providing several relaxations for the hospitality sector and religious shrines.

However, the guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the ban on international flights and metro travel within cities remains.

Shortly after the guidelines were released, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement said, "In light of the guidelines issued by the government, metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice."

While the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had made it clear it will follow the MHA guidelines, it was seeking resumption of metro services pending the Centre's nod.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading