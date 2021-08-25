In Chhattisgarh, Class 9 Boy Stabbed to Death Over Alleged Love Affair

A verbal spat between teenagers over an alleged love affair turned ugly and eventually led to the stabbing of a class 9 student in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh on Tuesday morning. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death within a government school campus in Rambhatta. The school comes under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station.

“We have detained two boys in connection to the murder of the class nine student in Rambhatta. Both are minors and aged between 16 and 17years,” said Raigarh Police.

According to Raigarh Police, the two accused got into a verbal spat with a class 9 student on the school campus. “During our initial probe, we learnt that the two accused were warning the class 9 student to keep distance from a girl. This started a verbal spat and turned into a fight. One of two guys took out a knife and stabbed him,” added police.

The police further said, “The two after stabbing the 15-year-old, while trying to escape, also attacked school officials who tried to catch the duo.”

The class nine student was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention by the teachers of the school. The doctors of the hospital declared the minor dead.

According to the victim’s sister, the two accused teenagers had attacked the victim earlier too. “The two, back then, had brutally beaten my brother. I don’t know the reason,” she said.

The Raigarh Police have lodged an FIR against the duo under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 and others.

Raigarh superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Meena had formed four teams to nab the accused boys. “The boys have been detained and produced in front of the Juvenile Justice Board,” added Meena.

The SP further told the media that the reasons for the fight between the teenagers are yet not clear.

