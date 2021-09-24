In Chhattisgarh, Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering His Father

The Chhattisgarh Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his father in the Baloda Bazar area. The arrest was carried out after the police received a tip-off by some people residing in the Rohina village, which comes under the Bhatgaon Panchayat. The victim, Dalpat Sahu, reportedly died a sudden death and his family members were taking his body to the crematorium for last rites.

Finding the matter suspicious, some people reported it to the police station. Upon receiving the information, the police station reached Rohina and took possession of the body. After the autopsy, the doctors found an injury mark on the man’s head and ruled that the man died due to the injury.

After the reports were submitted, the police questioned Dalpat’s son Rajendra Sahu. After being subjected to tough interrogation, Rajendra confessed to having hit his father on the head with an iron rod during a heated moment in a dispute. The man died immediately after he was hit. Following the confession, the police arrested Rajdenra on charges of homicide under section 302. Pitambar Patel, the ASP of Baloda Bazar, said that the matter is under investigation.

After arresting Rajendra, the police also interrogated various members of the family. The late Dalpat’s wife Sukhwara said that she and her son were present in the house around 6-7 pm on the evening of September 21. After a while, her husband Dalpat alias Chhavi Sahu came back home and went straight to his room. At that time, she was washing utensils in the courtyard just outside the house.

After some time, she saw her son Rajendra also enter the room. An argument took place inside the room, which, as per Sukhwara, was a regular occurrence. After a while, the sounds stopped. When she went to her room, she saw Dalpat lying on the floor, visibly injured. He died shortly after.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here