In Chhattisgarh Villages, BPL Families Get Electricity Bills Amounting to Rs 70,000

The Electricity Board in the Raigad district of Chhattisgarh has dealt a huge blow to the residents who only have a single-light connection. This year, the bill for BPL (Below Poverty Line) Ekal Vatti Connection holders was almost Rs. 70,000. Following a huge uproar, the electricity department has calmed peoples’ nerves by declaring the issue a technical error.

In almost a dozen villages coming under the Pusaur block, electricity bills worth Rs. 50,000-70,000 were generated for people using only a single-light connection. This is even more shocking given the villagers, who received these bills, light bulbs in their homes only for a few hours each day.

Officials from the electricity department are claiming that the high bills were a result of an error in the system. The astronomical bills have affected people in nearly a dozen villages such as Umaria, Mid Mida, Jhalmala, Dipapar, and Lahangapali.

According to reports, the villagers have already complained to the electricity department. Villagers say that for the past several years, they have been using single-light electricity connections, which cost them only Rs 50-100 per week. A villager, Reshmlal Sarathi, said that the bill used to come in the range of Rs 50 to 100 every month, but last month, he received a bill of Rs. 1100. This month, they got a bill of Rs. 70,000. The story of Motilal Oraon is no different. He was served an electricity bill of Rs 52,200.

