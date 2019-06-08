In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, Naxals Ask Passengers to Alight Bus, Then Torch Vehicle
Some armed Maoists among a dozen of them stopped the bus belonging to the Jai Bhawani Travels and set it ablaze. However, none of the travelers were harmed.
Representative Image.
Raipur: Naxals torched a bus in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, after asking the passengers to alight, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Friday late evening between Kutru and Farsegarh villages when the private passenger bus was on its way to Bedre from Bijapur town, a senior police official said.
Around a dozen Maoists, some of them armed, stopped the bus belonging to the Jai Bhawani Travels, and set it ablaze after allowing passengers to get off, he said.
None of the passengers or crew was harmed in the incident. However, the bus was completely damaged in the incident, the official added.
Security forces have rushed to the spot and combing operations to apprehend the Naxals involved in the incident were underway, he said.
As Maoists are observing 'Jan Pituri' week from June 5, vigil in Bastar region has been stepped up, the official said.
The Bastar division comprises of seven districts, namely Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker.
The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) observes 'Jan Pituri' week every year in memory of their slain leaders. During this period, which generally coincides with the arrival of monsoon, Maoists focus on recruitment of fresh cadres by spreading their propaganda, he said.
