In Chhattisgarh’s Capital Raipur, A Dengue Outbreak Creates Panic

Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, is seeing a severe outbreak of dengue fever. According to reports, around 18 to 20 dengue patients are being admitted to the hospital every single day. Between January 1 and August 19, the number of dengue patients has risen to 233 in Raipur alone. A majority of the patients had been infected in the month of June. Places such as Purani Basti, Ram Kund Para and Ram Sagar Para are among the worst affected. Right now, the majority of the cases are being reported from Baron Bazar. Residents of Raipur are heavily troubled by the havoc of dengue amid the threat of Covid-19. Eighteen new cases were reported on Thursday.

The localities which reported the maximum number of infections are Devendra Nagar, Tatyapara, Ramsagar Para, Satti Bazar, Geetanjali Nagar, DD Nagar, Rajkumar College, Baron Bazar, Pandri, Shakti Nagar, Mana Camp, Avanti Vihar, Lodhipara, Krishna Nagar, Ram Kund Para, Gudhiyari, Chhattisgarh Nagar and Purani Basti. An alarm has been sounded in these areas by the local administration.

Officials of the health department and corporation claim that the necessary work is being done starting from the spraying of anti-mosquito agents and to getting rid of mosquito larvae. Residents are being requested to clean water in coolers and not allow water to collect in puddles. Camps are also being set up according to zones.

However, the locals are far from satisfied. They claim that the dengue outbreak has not made any difference to the local authorities and none of the big names from the municipality have shown up to inspect the affected areas.

