In Chhattisgarh’s Korba, Mother, Daughter Kill Molester; Police to Defend Them in Court

A mother-daughter duo has been arrested by police for beating up a molester to death in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district. The duo has been arrested on the charges of murder but the police have taken the decision to defend them in court and appeal for their release, a senior police official said. He said that police will present the situation, which led to the incident, in court while appealing for the release of both.

A mother, troubled by the molestation of her 17-year-old daughter, thrashed the miscreant to death on Monday. The daughter also supported her mother in this incident. The deceased has been identified as a history-sheeter, and he was repeatedly molesting the teenager for the past few months.

The police stated that the 28-year-old history-sheeter who was beaten to death was a relative of the girl. He was sexually assaulting the girl after his wife abandoned him and eloped with a friend. He was found dead on the road on Tuesday morning. In the inquiry, it was ascertained that he had a marital dispute and was a record criminal, police said.

During the investigation, a sniffer dog sniffed the way to the house of a 17-year-old girl and her mother. Upon questioning, the mother and daughter told how the miscreant used to molest them and they killed him by beating him.

The police have decided to explain the circumstances of the incident during the court trial. Efforts will be made by the police to save the accused mother and daughter in court.

Korba SP Bhojram Patel said, “The family called on 112 for seeking help, due to which the history-sheeter panicked and disappeared before the arrival of police. Mistaking the incident as a family dispute, the police returned to the police station. Later, the man returned in the night and started making obscene gestures towards the girl."

“Troubled by this on Monday night, the mother and daughter took sticks and started beating him. On Tuesday morning, it came to light that he died," he added.

The police will present the criminal record of the deceased before the court to defend the accused on the ground of self-defence, Korba SP said.

