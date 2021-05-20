In Clip, MP Constable Punches and Drags Woman for Not Wearing Mask, Two Cops Suspended

An assistant superintendent of police and a woman constable were suspended with immediate effect on Thursday after a video of the latter punching and dragging a woman for not wearing mask in Sagar district went viral on social media.

Sagar’s Superintendent of Police Atul Singh said Constable Archana Dimha violated the legal process by using force while taking the woman into custody for obstructing government work and misbehaving with police. ASI LN Tiwari was also found to have not done his duty properly, said the officer.

Singh further said the woman in question, Chanchal Ahirwar, and others were also booked under sections 353, 332, 188, 294, 506 and 51 B of the IPC and Disaster Management Act for obstructing government servants and attacking them.

In the video, some police personnel, including the constable, were seen beating up the woman, pushing her down and dragging her by her hair. The woman was allegedly beaten up and dragged by the police personnel for not wearing a mask while going out to buy vegetables during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Sagar’s Rahli town.

A police officer said the woman had allegedly hit the constable first when she and daughter were stopped around 11am on Monday for not wearing masks. Rahli’s Sub-divisional Officer of Police Kamal Singh said the “video showed only half of the incident”. “The woman hit a female officer first and the latter had bruises on her face caused by nails”, he said.

The police tried to take them away in a jeep to an open jail as punishment, but the duo resisted and allegedly hit the constable.

Sharing a clip of the incident on Twitter, MP Women’s Commission Chairperson Shobha Oza said the incident was barbaric and inhuman.

सागर में मास्क न पहनने के नाम पर पुलिस द्वारा महिला की बर्बर पिटाई बेहद अमानवीय और निंदनीय है। यह आश्चर्यजनक है कि कोविड पीड़ित महिलाओं तक को दुष्कर्म से न बचा पाने वाली प्रदेश पुलिस उल्टे महिलाओं पर ही अपनी 'वीरता' का शर्मनाक प्रदर्शन कर रही है।@ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/Q4PhXpbiWI— Shobha Oza (@Shobha_Oza) May 20, 2021

Police which can’t save women from rapes are depicting its shameful ‘valour’, Oza said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here